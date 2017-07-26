WATCH: Usher Carpools with Corden
They belt out some of Usher's biggest hits...
Usher is the latest celebrity to carpool to work with James Corden. This new edition of Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” goes outside the car, when James Corden and Usher have a dance-off and visit Usher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Warning: this video contains suggestive themes
We are about to get a lot more karaoke as the concept has been developed into an Apple Music original program. The show premieres on August 8th.
We’re cleared for takeoff! #CarpoolKaraoke premieres August 8, exclusively on @AppleMusic. https://t.co/FGoIMCDJWj pic.twitter.com/huUkqXEZIc
— Carpool Karaoke (@CarpoolKaraoke) June 1, 2017
CC image courtesy of David Berkowitz via Flickr