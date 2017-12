Walk off the Earth’s latest cover features fellow Canadian Jocelyn Alice (“Jackpot,” “Bound To You,”) and Korean-Canadian KRNFX and YouTuber Sexy Sax Man (Canada’s Got Talent 2012)! They covered Camila Cabello’s “Havana” and then transition into Santana and Rob Thomas’ “Smooth.”

These guys are always so fun to watch!



YouTube / Walk off the Earth