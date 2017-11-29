WATCH: Walk Off the Earth Played a Concert on a West Jet Flight

During a West Jet flight out of Toronto’s Pearson Airport days ago, unsuspecting passengers just thought they were on a routine trip to Halifax. Until Santa appeared and Walk Off the Earth played a live concert at 40,000ft.

It was all part of West Jet’s 12 Flight of Christmas promotion.

Last Christmas Canadians were recovering from the Fort McMurray wildfires that drove families away from home. West Jet made a threw an incredible party for those families…

Nobody could forget West Jet’s incredible Christmas Miracle 3 years ago, Santa was part of that too…