WATCH: Walk Off The Earth Use World’s First GuitHarpUlele, Which They Designed

They’re at it again!

Burlington, Ontario band Walk Off The Earth got their rise to fame with a video published to YouTube in 2012 of the five of them playing one guitar for a cover of Gotye’s ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’. It blew up. And ever since they’ve been travelling the world touring and giving us not just their own amazing songs but also covers like this one that blow us away!

They covered Maroon 5 and Cardi B’s ‘Girl’s Like You’, and NAILED IT! –Especially Beard Guy.

This cover also feature’s the world’s first GuitHarpUlele, which WOTE designed themselves!

Check it out!

(Video & Image courtesy of Walk Off The Earth/YouTube)