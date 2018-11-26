WATCH: Walk Off The Earth’s 5 Year Old Son Sing ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’

This was bound to happen eventually!

Walk Off The Earth not only released a Christmas album, BUT we finally get to hear one of their adorable kids sing!

The first song off of WOTE’s Subscribe to the Holidays album, is ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ recorded by none other than 5 year old Georgio, the oldest son of band members Sarah Blackwood and Gianni Luminati.

The music video for this song is just as sweet as the recording, with Georgio rocking out in the studio singing along and then he’s hanging out baking cookies with his Mom Sarah, and getting wood for the fire with his Dad. Friends and family gather around to celebrate Christmas. Georgio’s other brothers Luigi and Romeo also make an appearance opening presents!

Other songs on the album include Christmas classics like ‘Santa Baby’, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, ‘Deck The Halls’, and even a rendition of ‘Happy Hanukkah’ featuring Scott Helman.

Subscribe to the Holidays is available now.

(Image & Video Courtesy of YouTube/WalkOffTheEarth)