A Canadian artist from near Toronto, (Burlington), covering another Canadian artist from near Toronto, (Brampton).

Walk Off The Earth’s Sarah Blackwood did an acoustic cover of Alessia Cara’s ‘Scars To Your Beautiful’, and it gives me chills!

Sarah was joined by her “blue friend Bill” and a few other puppet friends for the video they posted to Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

