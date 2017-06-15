Watch: West Jet Surprises Deserving Family For Father’s Day

West Jet is at it again.

The airline has become known for their tear inducing surprises. In honour of Father’s Day, they partnered with Ronald McDonald house to surprise a deserving family.

Troy Hunt of Clarenville, Newfoundland has been in Toronto with his son Darien for the last two months as Daren battles leukemia. Darien needed a stem cell trasnplant and Troy was a match. That has meant being seperated from his 10-year-old daughter and extended hockey family for that period of time.

It just wasn’t possible for the entire family to be together in Toronto. So, enter West Jet. They hatched a plan to bring everyone Troy & Darien love for Father’s Day.

If you can watch the entire video without crying, well, you won’t be able to so don’t even try.

Well done, West Jet. Well done.