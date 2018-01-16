Listen Live

WATCH: When Power Was Restored at a School in Puerto Rico Today

So sad it took this long...

By Darryl on the Drive

Electricity is something we take for granted. After Puerto Rico was devastated by the impact of Hurricane Maria back in September they have been living with out it.

That changed at one School this morning and the reaction from students and teachers will stay with you…

