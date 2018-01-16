WATCH: When Power Was Restored at a School in Puerto Rico Today
So sad it took this long...
Electricity is something we take for granted. After Puerto Rico was devastated by the impact of Hurricane Maria back in September they have been living with out it.
That changed at one School this morning and the reaction from students and teachers will stay with you…
Teachers and students at a school in Puerto Rico jump for joy after the school gets electricity back for the first time in the 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck. https://t.co/q6ubanK94n pic.twitter.com/4C0UVn6jof
— ABC News (@ABC) January 16, 2018