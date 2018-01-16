Watch: Will Ferrell Interviews Roger Federer At The Australian Open

Roger Federer won his second round match at the Australian Open on Tuesday, but it was Will Ferrell who stole the show. The comedian came out on to the court following the match to interview Federer, while channeling his iconic character Ron Burgundy.

Some of the questions Ferrell lobbed Federer’s way included “Are you a witch or a vampire?“, “would you describe your game like a silky gazelle?” and “is it true you only eat wombat meat?“.

Watch the entire hilarious interview below:

“Roger, would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?” Anchorman hits @rogerfederer with the hard questions… 😂#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/l6gAphIqKh — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

Feature image courtesy of Twitter via screenshot