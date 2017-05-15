WATCH: Will Ferrell’s USC Commencement Speech

Will Ferrell was at the University of Southern California’s graduation on Friday to receive his honourary doctorate and give the commence speech for the 2017 graduating class.

As you would expect, his 25-minute speech was full of jokes about his time at school (he graduated in 1990 with a degree in sports information). He also spent a lot of time reassuring graduates that not knowing exactly where their lives are headed is OK.

<blockquote>“I wasn’t extremely confident that I would succeed, and after moving back to L.A. I would sit down to a meal of spaghetti topped with mustard with only $20 in my checking account…Yes, I was afraid — you are never not afraid. I am still afraid.”</blockquote>

He made a few jokes about Trump, United Airlines, and Helen Mirren, who was also there to receive her own honorary doctorate from the University.

Check out his full speech here: