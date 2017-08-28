Listen Live

WATCH: Woman Finds Alligators Swimming in Her Backyard During Hurricane Harvey

This backyard is now OFF LIMITS!

By Darryl on the Drive

The fury of Hurricane Harvey continues today with unimaginable amounts of rain pouring down across parts of Texas.

Arlene Kelsch of Missouri City continues to keep a close eye on rising water levels in her backyard which are above her fence now. That has allowed a few intimidating predators to float their way into her yard so she posted this video to her Facebook…

2017 Alligator-Gate update. Turn on sound.

Posted by Arlene Gonzalez Kelsch on Sunday, August 27, 2017

