WATCH: Woman Finds Alligators Swimming in Her Backyard During Hurricane Harvey
The fury of Hurricane Harvey continues today with unimaginable amounts of rain pouring down across parts of Texas.
Arlene Kelsch of Missouri City continues to keep a close eye on rising water levels in her backyard which are above her fence now. That has allowed a few intimidating predators to float their way into her yard so she posted this video to her Facebook…
2017 Alligator-Gate update. Turn on sound.
Posted by Arlene Gonzalez Kelsch on Sunday, August 27, 2017