WATCH: Woman Finds Live Coyote Stuck in Her Grill

Georgie Knox hit a coyote with her car on an Alberta hwy last week and thought for sure that the crunch she heard was the sound of her car rolling over the animal. It wasn’t until she stopped for a traffic light 30 km’s later that someone told her there was a live coyote sticking out of the front grill.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife arrived to remove the animal from the grill and shockingly gave it a clean bill of health.

Below is a video of the coyote being re-released into the wild. It was posted Saturday and has already been viewed over 24 million times.