Listen Live

WATCH: Woman Finds Live Coyote Stuck in Her Grill

She thought for sure it was toast...

By Darryl on the Drive

Georgie Knox hit a coyote with her car on an Alberta hwy last week and thought for sure that the crunch she heard was the sound of her car rolling over the animal. It wasn’t until she stopped for a traffic light 30 km’s later that someone told her there was a live coyote sticking out of the front grill.

Posted by Georgie Knox on Saturday, September 9, 2017

Posted by Georgie Knox on Saturday, September 9, 2017

Alberta Fish and Wildlife arrived to remove the animal from the grill and shockingly gave it a clean bill of health.

Below is a video of the coyote being re-released into the wild. It was posted Saturday and has already been viewed over 24 million times.

Posted by Georgie Knox on Saturday, September 9, 2017

Related posts

LISTEN: Woman Goes Out for Coffee During Hurricane Irma

Prince George’s School Lunch Costs $24,000!

WATCH: Dog Walks on Prosthetic Legs for First Time