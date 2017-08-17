Listen Live

WATCH: World’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge

Are you brave enough to walk the bridge?

By Darryl on the Drive

Offering the world’s most stunning view of Switzerland’s, Swiss Alps this brand new bridge is sure to provide you with a #KoolSummerSelfie worth $10,000!

I think I’d lose my lunch over the side though. Could you walk the bridge?

