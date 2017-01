Jimmy Kimmel’s celebrity mean tweets have inspired York Regional Police to do their own version. And it’s to celebrate their 100 000 followers milestone on Twitter.

They said they thought it would be fun to show that cops are humans as well.

This isn’t the first time YRP have done a social media stunt – before New Year’s Eve they posted a mock bill on Twitter for an overnight stay at “L’Hotel York Regional Police.”

Main Image & video courtesy of YouTube / OfficialYRP