Waterbeds Are Making a Comeback

In 1971 Charlie Hall patented the waterbed. It became a must-have in homes through the 70’s and 80’s. My parents had one in our spare room and as a special treat sometimes I’d be allowed to sleep on it. To be honest looking back that thing was terrible to sleep on.

Waterbeds have virtually disappeared but the 71 year-old creator is planning a major comeback.

Charlie Hall wants to market a new improved waterbed to millennials because they’ve likely never seen one it might be appealing.

He plans to test the waterbed market at Furniture outlets this Spring in Florida. Some of the new improvements would include a softer bed with less waves using different materials and 2 separate bladders each with its own temperature control.