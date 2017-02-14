Waterfront Development Top Priority For Orillia

Orillia City Council is making downtown waterfront development a priority. Council has thrown it’s support behind relocating a trunk sewer from its current location along the former rail lines on the Couchiching waterfront to Front Street. It’s also authorized design work too enhance the streetscape and include more transportation options. “Accelerating the City’s investment in infrastructure in the downtown waterfront area sends a strong signal to potential investors that Orillia is committed to the development of its downtown waterfront and is making strategic decisions that will shape the long-term vision of the area,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “A revitalized downtown waterfront will transform the area; bringing in new residents to the downtown, creating jobs, boosting tourism and increasing the City’s tax base.” Council is hoping this sends a clear message to potential investors of the city’s commitment to the downtown waterfront.