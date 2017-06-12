Way before Donald Trump landed his wife Melania, he had his eyes set on this actress!

Way before Donald Trump landed his wife Melania, he had his eyes set on actress Salma Hayek. Hayek, revealed on Friday’s episode of The Daily Show that the now U.S. president had tried to ask her out through a series of phone calls…

Hayek told Noah she had attended an event with her then-boyfriend when they met the future president. The actress noted Trump was charming and offered her his jacket when she was chilly.

Trump then befriended her boyfriend, Hayek said. Trump even offered up a room in his hotel to the couple! Selma has publicly spoken out about Trump’s wall and immigration policies.