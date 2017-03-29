WayHome Adds New Artists to the Lineup

In case you needed another reason to go to WayHome Music & Arts Festival this year… WayHome just announced that Kentucky rockers, Cage the Elephant and pop-rock duo Foster the People will be performing at the festival this summer!

AMAZING- I know.

Whats even better, is that a limited amount of General Admission and VIP Day Passes will be released on Monday, April 3rd at 10am EST for $89.99. So basically, mark your calendar’s because you DON’T want to miss out on that!

ALSO, Tier 1 Three Day General Admission and VIP Passes are still available at $229.99 & $599.99 respectively. Fans are also able to use Payment Plans for purchases until Friday, March 31st.

If you haven’t already purchased passes- CLICK HERE

I can tell you for sure that we are beyond excited for all of the amazing artists this year… Gonna’ be one for the books, folks!