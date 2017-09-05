Wayhome Announces Festival Will Be ‘On Pause’ For 2018

WayHome Music and Arts announced that the festival will “be on pause” in 2018 Tuesday afternoon. A message posted to the festival’s official social media channels directed followers to a formal announcement.

“A sense of calm comes from a PAUSE. It can be a simple moment to take a much needed breath or an opportunity to reflect, reassess and reimagine. A PAUSE is equal parts necessary & important,” the announcement read. “WayHome Music & Arts will be on PAUSE in 2018.”