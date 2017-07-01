Listen Live

KOOL FM’s Community Guest List for Wayhome 2017

You and a guest could score free passes to Wayhome!

    Get on the KOOL FM Community Guest List and get into Wayhome 2017 for free!

    If you live in Barrie, Oro or the Horseshoe Valley area, you can score free weekend passes to Wayhome 2017 for you and a guest!

    Come visit us this Friday, July 14th at the OK Friday Market (at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds) between 3-8pm with proof of address. If you do, you’ll be added to the KOOL FM Community Guest List and get to attend one of the biggest festivals of the year!

    Supplies are limited and some restrictions apply:

    • No purchase necessary
    • Tickets are non transferable
    • One winner per household
    • Tickets will be available for pick up at will-call before the festival commences only
    • Unclaimed tickets will become null and void

     

