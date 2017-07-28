Wayhome Music & Arts Festival Opens Today

Festival season officially begins today with the start of WayHome Music & Arts at Burls Creek Event Grounds, the population of Oro-Medonte is going to increase by over 20,000 this weekend.

Tier 2 Full Weekend Pass 48 HR PRICE FREEZE in effect. Grab your passes now before they flip to Tier 3 👉 https://t.co/ycHe12D97h pic.twitter.com/luRsYLhX3p — WayHome Music & Arts (@wayhomefestival) July 26, 2017

WayHome Music & Arts showcases an incredible lineup on 3 different stages which includes headliners Imagine Dragons, Frank Ocean and Flume. Supporting acts include Justice, Solange, Schoolboy Q, Tegan and Sara and many more!!