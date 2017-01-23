Ways my kids make me lose my mind!

I love my little ankle biters, I really do- But man, can they push my buttons… For example

1. When we are in a rush to go somewhere and they just stand in front of me in the doorway. If I have to tell them one more time to put on their shoes…..

2. When they ignore you…. Lucas, Lucas, Lucas… I swear to god- its like the kid doesn’t know his own name…

3. When they refuse to eat dinner because apparently you put it in the wrong bowl….



4. When they take hours to eat their food, because they’re screwing around at the table

5. When you find a food they like, you stock up- and then they decide- they don’t like it

6. Nagging- Mommy mommy mommy-

7. Dinner time, aka hell on earth

8. and the Need to pee during dinner

9. when you’re trying to help them get dressed and they hold on to your head or play with your hair…

10. When they take all the pens and scotch tape from that junk drawer and you get find it…

11. when they won’t go the F*** to sleep



12. When you have to go out and they make you feel like the worst mother ever- as if you’re abandoning them….