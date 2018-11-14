Listen Live

We Finally Know When The Final Season Of Game Of Thrones Will Premier!

We never been more excited for Winter! Winter is coming!

By Dirt/Divas

April 2019! So basically every Sunday in April block off….

HBO confirmed it for us with this recap teaser with the caption:

“Every battle.
Every betrayal.
Every risk.
Every fight.
Every sacrifice.
Every death.
All #ForTheThrone”

This season will only give us 6 very long episodes with a trailer coming soon…

HBO has already started casting on the first Game of Thrones spin-off series, it’s supposed to air sometime after 2020.

