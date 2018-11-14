We Finally Know When The Final Season Of Game Of Thrones Will Premier!
We never been more excited for Winter! Winter is coming!
April 2019! So basically every Sunday in April block off….
HBO confirmed it for us with this recap teaser with the caption:
This season will only give us 6 very long episodes with a trailer coming soon…
HBO has already started casting on the first Game of Thrones spin-off series, it’s supposed to air sometime after 2020.
Every battle.
Every betrayal.
Every risk.
Every fight.
Every sacrifice.
Every death.
All #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/WReVt473SH
— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018