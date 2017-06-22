Listen Live

We finally understand Owl City’s”Fireflies”!

Do you remember Fireflies? Not the bug, the Owl City song from 2009.

Well… a confused fan of the song reached out to Owl City’s frontman to ask a very important question: “what did you mean when you sang about a thousand hugs from ten thousand lightning bugs?” We now have our answer.

Now if we could only get an answer to what Owl City’s Adam Young meant when he sang “hands up, if you’re down to get down tonight…” in Good Time…

