We shouldn’t charge our phones overnight….Here’s why.

Ok, so if you’re like me, you have your phone on you all day. When you get home you leave it on the counter, occasionally glancing for a text or checking Facebook.

You and your phone are now ready for bed… What’s the first thing you do… Plug it in right?

According to experts, we’re doing it wrong…

Experts say that if you plug/charge your phone in overnight; meaning for a long time, you’re actually over charging it.

Think of it like feeding your phone. The phone doesn’t want a big meal; doesn’t want to feel bloated; the phone like you- does better on small meals or charges.

By over feeding/charging your phone, you are basically killing your battery!

Experts say the best thing you can do for your phone is to boost it for an hour or so until it hit 100%. If the phone remains at 100% for a long time, then it gets a “tickle charge” which puts your battery under stress according to experts at the battery University!