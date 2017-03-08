We’re all collectively having less sex….

Oh good! Now I feel normal!

The study found that North American adults have sex seven to nine fewer times per year than in the 1990s. Back then, the average person had sex 60 to 62 times a year, but in the early 2000s the frequency began to slip, and by 2014 it had declined to less than 53 times a year; averaging once a week!

The study found that the group having sex most often were those born in the 1930s, while those having the least sex were born in the 1990s.

The decline in sexual activity was sharpest among people in their 50s, people with a college degree, people with school-age children, people in the South, and those who do not watch pornography.

The report did not list causes for the decline, but cited possible factors including increased access to entertainment and social media; a decline in happiness among people 30 and over; higher incidence of depression; and use of anti-depressants associated with sexual dysfunction.

Some also suggest the reason for decline between the sheets is the need for a two-income family… “What you need for a sex life is energy, focus, and time and the right mood…

Here’s the Hard truth!