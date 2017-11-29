Listen Live

We’re Spending More Time With Our Kids Than Your Parents Did

Nearly An Hour More, On Average, Than in 1965

In the hustle and bustle of the modern world, it might feel like we’re not stopping down for enough quality time with family. But it says here, parents these days are spending a lot more time with the kids. An analysis of eleven rich countries including Canada shows we’re spending, on average, 50 minutes more with our kids these days than parents did in 1965. Generally, mom spends more time with the kids than dad, but dad is spending more time these days for sure. In 1965, 16 minutes a day. Now? 59.

