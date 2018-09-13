West Nile Virus Finds a Human Host In Simcoe County
First Human Case Of The Disease Confirmed
Someone in Simcoe County has contracted the West Nile Virus.
This is the first confirmed human case of the disease in the county, after mosquitoes from Bradford-area traps tested positive back in July.\
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says it cannot confirm exactly where the disease was contracted however, as the infected person had been traveling outside of the province recently.
“People may feel, with the end of summer approaching, that the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes is reduced,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, Medical Officer of Health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. “However, late summer and early fall is the time when the risk of acquiring West Nile virus from a bite actually increases. As long as mosquitoes continue to be active, we need to take precautions to protect ourselves from the virus.”
This positive lab test result has prompted the Health Unit to remind folks how to better protect against West Nile Virus:
- Use an approved insect repellent and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Wear light-coloured clothing, covering arms and legs in areas where mosquitoes are present.
- Try to stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active (dusk to dawn).
- Mosquito proof your home by removing standing water around your property and ensure screens are free from breaks or rips.
The majority of people infected with West Nile virus do not show any symptoms and most of those who do will experience mild illness which may include: fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting or rashes on the chest, stomach or back.