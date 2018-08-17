West Street South resurfacing

The City of Orillia is resurfacing the multi-use trail crossing on West Street South, just north of Queen Street, to improve the trail experience.

The existing asphalt will be removed and a high-strength concrete material will be installed to better withstand wear and tear from the elements, vehicle traffic and trail users.

During the construction, two lanes of traffic on West Street South will be open at all times one in each direction.

Pedestrians using the multi-use trail will have to enter and exit the trail via the intersection at West Street South and Barrie Road to the north.

The project is set to go from Monday August 20th until Friday August 24th (weather permitting).