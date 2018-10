If you’re like me, the struggle to unroll a sheet of plastic wrap is real. Every time, it sticks to its self, and you end up wasting more than you should…

It’s all in the storage…Most/all for the most part store plastic wrap in the kitchen drawer next to your tin foil and parchment paper- but it turns out there’s a better way…

The Hack: Store the cling wrap in the freezer!

