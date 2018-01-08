We’ve Been Pouring Beer All Wrong

According to a New York beer Sommelier, much of the bloating we get after a beer or two is caused by the way we pour it…

We all think that tilting the glass and pouring slowly creates the perfect, headless pint but that actually means that the CO2 in beer has nowhere to escape to. And that means that all that gas is going straight into your stomach – leaving you feeling like an inflated dead cow (their stomachs explode after they die, FYI).

He says that the perfect way to serve beer is to tilt the glass and pour with vigour (enthusiastically ) – even if that leaves you with a massive head. In fact, you actually want to have a head.