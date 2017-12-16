We’ve Lost A Local Skiing Pioneer

Prominent local ski figure Josl Huter has passed away.

A pioneer in the ski industry in Canada and founder of Mt St Louis Moonstone, Huter had survived a brain tumour that left him with epilepsy. In recent years he had been battling Alzheimer’s.

A statement on the Mt St Louis Moonstone website reads:

“Josl lived an amazing life. He was a pioneer in the Canadian Ski Industry and skiing was his passion. He was an avid ski racer in his home country of Austria, a proud Ski Instructor and the visionary behind MSLM, the second largest ski resort in Ontario. He loved to Yodel. His sense of humour kept many of us laughing until his final days. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. A funeral will be held for immediate family only at Mount St Louis Catholic church and the family asks for privacy at this time. Further announcements will be made regarding Josl’s Celebration of Life this spring for those who knew and loved him. It will be a time to ski in his honour and share beloved memories.”

Huter is survived by his wife of 57 years Elfriede and his sons, Robert (daughter-in-law Sarah) and Andre, his older sister Herta Grubmueller and 4 grandchildren – Nicholas, Jacob, Lukas and Charley Grace.

Huter was 84.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to:

The Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada

The Alzheimer’s Society

Epilepsy Canada

banner image via mountstlouis.com