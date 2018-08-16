What Are Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon Up Too?

Justin Bieber was in New York with Jimmy Fallon in full disguises filming a sketch for an upcoming episode of The Tonight Show that insiders say will air in September! Fans are very excited about the sighting suggesting that Justin only really makes public appearances when he’s planning an upcoming release…

Video di Justin Bieber mentre registra uno sketch per Jimmy Fallon a Central Park a New York City. (14 agosto)pic.twitter.com/BpdWOopV7v — Justin Bieber ITALIA (@JB_ItalianCrew) August 15, 2018

Photos of Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon in New York today. (August 14) | Photo credit: @joni_alegre pic.twitter.com/BnS80IVFZt — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) August 14, 2018