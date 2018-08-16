Listen Live

What Are Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon Up Too?

Juice Break!

By Dirt/Divas

Justin Bieber was in New York with Jimmy Fallon in full disguises filming a sketch for an upcoming episode of The Tonight Show that insiders say will air in September! Fans are very excited about the sighting suggesting that Justin only really makes public appearances when he’s planning an upcoming release…

