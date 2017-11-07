What Christmas Music Can Do To Us

How do you feel about Christmas Music? perhaps at first, it’s fun. But then you hear “let it snow” by Michael Buble for the one-hundredth time and now- you’re ready to puke!

Turns out, that those who hear Christmas music constantly are at risk of negative feelings from the music when it blasts on repeat for two sold months- according to one clinical psychologist…

The experts explain that “there’s a U-shaped relationship between a number of times we hear music that we like and our reaction to it. The first few times you hear your favourite Christmas songs you actually do feel festive, but once you hear those same tunes too many times, it becomes maddening.”

Clinical psychologist Linda Blair told Sky News, ‘Christmas music is likely to irritate people if it’s played too loudly and too early. ‘It might make us feel that we’re trapped – it’s a reminder that we have to buy presents, cater for people, organize celebrations.’

Up to 61% of us experience stress during the Christmas season, according to the American Psychiatric Association and that’s without Christmas music coming into play.

The experts say, people who are exposed to a lot of Christmas music all the time during the season, need to tune it out to avoid stress (or anger issues).