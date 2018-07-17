What colour Is Your Urine?

You may not be drinking enough water, especially during these hot summer months… If you notice that your urine is a darker yellow- you may be dehydrated. Talking in beer, you need to drink at last 2.4 pints of water daily!

If you are getting enough water, your urine should be a very pale yellow or clear colour. There is a urine colour chart- if you want to ensure that you’re not dying!

If your urine is very dark, orange, red or brown- go to your doctor as that could mean something more serious!

To find out more about your urine, click here!

Here’s a poem to help you determine if you’re drinking enough water!

The Pee Poem by Dale & Charlie

What colour is your pee,

what colour could it be?

If you find it’s dark yellow,

you’re a dehydrated fellow

If your pee is turning red

see a doctor, so you don’t get dead

If your pee’s a little green

Then Asparagus is on the scene

If your urine is very clear

You’re good to go, have a beer