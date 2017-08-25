What does Brad Pitt have to do with one of Shania Twain’s biggest hits?

Shania is doing press ahead of the release of her first solo album in years and a huge tour and revealed that the song “That’s don’t impress me much” was about Brad Pitt and his then- Fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow! If you recall- Twain even referenced Pitt in the song.

During a recent interview at Spotify headquarters in New York City, the singer said, “You want to know the truth about this story? I’ve never told this before. I’m going to say it now.

“I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of Brad and Gwyneth, where there was naked photos of him … and this was, like, all the rage. I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about’.

“I’m like, ‘Well, that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss (about)? We see people naked every day.’ That’s really what I thought.

The racy images Twain was referring to appeared in Playgirl magazine in 1997 and Pitt successfully sued the publishers for posting the paparazzi photos, taken during a previous vacation with Paltrow.