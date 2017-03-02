What Does the Colour of Your Car Say About Your Personality?

1. A black car makes you seem charming, intelligent, and ambitious. But also selfish.

2. White or silver makes you seem trustworthy.

3. Red makes you seem happy and adventurous, but also angry.

4. Blue makes you seem loyal, kind, and considerate.

5. Tan or brown makes people think you’re grumpy, mean, and boring.

6. A gold car makes you seem greedy and wealthy, but obviously it has to be an expensive car though.

The survey also found men think women in red cars are the sexiest, and women think blue cars are the most attractive for men. The least attractive car colour is brown.