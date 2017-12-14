Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

What NOT To Buy Your Partner!

Christmas presents that will only be trouble for your relationship!

By Kool Mornings

Every year, couples struggle and stress to find that perfect gift for the sweetheart; only for it to all go wrong Christmas morning!

There are a few presents that you should avoid buying for your partner.

UNDERPANTS

One of the most go-to presents for both men and women are underpants. Women tend to buy those fun holiday boxer briefs that will turn a man’s genitals into a reindeer, and men tend to buy those very impractical and useless sexy thongs for their woman.  Both of you-Stop waisting your money on underwear you don’t want!

 

 

GIFT CARDS

Another gift to stay away from is gift cards- it’s thoughtless and it comes with a value which lets your partner know how much they are worth to you. $50, $75, $100?

 

 

PRACTICAL GIFTS

Last Christmas my husband thought it was a great idea to buy me a Sangria container so I could make him drinks in the summer.  He also bought me a toothbrush.  Nothing quite says “your breath stinks” like a new toothbrush from your lover!

 

Merry Christmas and happy shopping!

Related posts

Here’s How To Live Longer!

Footed PJ’s Are All The Rage This Winter!

The Baby Mop!