What to do with the pumpkin guts!

It’s a really tradition, you pick up your pumpkins and carve them up- and you’re left with all the stuff…. Do you just toss it?

You can roast the seeds, make a pumpkin Pie and even pumpkin Juice- But this one if my favourite…

Make your very own pumpkin guts face mask….

It’s easy, just separate the seeds. Then add honey or olive oil to your mask-Boom! Its apparently full of vitamins like A and C…

You just blend the mix into a paste like texture. Then just slather that onto your face… It it tastes good too in case you get a little hungry!~