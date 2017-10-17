What to do with the pumpkin guts!
You've turned your pumpkin into a Jack O’ Lantern... What do you do with the guts now?
It’s a really tradition, you pick up your pumpkins and carve them up- and you’re left with all the stuff…. Do you just toss it?
You can roast the seeds, make a pumpkin Pie and even pumpkin Juice- But this one if my favourite…
Make your very own pumpkin guts face mask….
It’s easy, just separate the seeds. Then add honey or olive oil to your mask-Boom! Its apparently full of vitamins like A and C…
You just blend the mix into a paste like texture. Then just slather that onto your face… It it tastes good too in case you get a little hungry!~