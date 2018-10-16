What to Watch: The Good Cop

Want a fun little show to watch? Like police dramas or mysteries? Want a little bit of humour and don’t mind a little cheese? The Good Cop on Netflix is just what you’re looking for.

Each episode of this show is a stand-alone mystery usually involving a murder but without the gory visuals or detailed flash-backs. Josh Groban (yes, that Josh Groban) stars as Tony Caruso Jr., the straight-laced lieutenant who works by-the-book and is pretty good at what he does. His father, played by Tony Danza (Taxi, Who’s the Boss), is an ex-cop who was dirty and went to prison and is now out on parole. His father always somehow manages to get involved in the cases which both hinders and helps. Father and son share a common loss and a subplot that runs through the show is Caruso Sr. trying to find closure.

The rest of the main crew is rounded out by Monica Barbaro as Cora Vasquez, Caruso Jr.’s detective;

Burl Loomis, the near-retirement sergeant, played by Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Well sheeee iiit, yes! You do know him from The Wire);

and Bill Kottkamp as Ryan, the nerdy technical crime analyst for the NYPD.

I’ve watched several episodes so far and, no, there’s no cheesy singing scene to show off Groban’s famous smooth vocals but Danza does get to sing!

This is not a brilliant cop-drama, filled with social commentary and season long plot lines. It’s a light-hearted, fun to watch show that lets you solve a mystery-an-episode and laugh a little.

And in case you miss singing Josh Groban, check out Josh singing bad reviews of British landmarks. The last one is hilarious!

Images from Youtube/Netflix