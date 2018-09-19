What to Watch Wednesday: I Am Paul Walker

Finally we get a glimpse into the life of Paul Walker (released August 11th 2018,) this documentary features honest thoughts and stories from his friends, brother, sister, Mom and Dad and all kinds of rare footage of Paul Walker.

“I Am Paul Walker” (now playing on HBO) is a a tear jerker, it will also make you smile and leave you feeling like this was a guy who was just getting started. He was a Dad who at the time of his death in 2013 was craving more time to spend with his daughter, Meadow. His work schedule conflicted with that and as we learn, it wasn’t what he wanted.

Most of us didn’t know that Paul Walker became a star as a child, before ‘Fast & the Furious.’ He had no fear, loved adventure and was actually anti-Hollywood. Paul Walker struggled his entire life with being a celebrity, yet he was improving as an actor. In 2013 he had some new projects on the horizon that would have featured him in different roles than we were used to seeing had his life not been cut short that year.

Paul Walker would have turned 45 last week. His Fast & the Furious cast mates Vin Diesel and close friend, Tyrese shared their love for him.