What Was On Our Christmas List Vs Our Kids!

A website called Bored Panda shared a nostalgic toy catalog to show kids today what their parents were asking for at Christmas time in the 80’s and 90’s…

Yes kids, long before L.O.L dolls, Fingerlings and unicorn poo- there was Girl Talk, Super Star Barbie, Micro Machines and Nintendo Consoles..

Top picks for children in the 80s and 90s included a Superstar Barbie, Play-Doh and My Little Pony. Electronics including Nintendo GameBoys, Walkie Talkies and Sega consoles…

Some things it appears never go out of style. Play-doh for example. As I kid of the 80’s I wanted the Play-Doh barbershop set while my kids are asking for the Play-Doh poop emoji set!

Some toys and rightly so have been discontinued, like Tuba-Ruba…

The description of the box says, Wrap your Tuba-Ruba all around, Shake and Slide the Marble Down, Down, Down…Play by Yourself, or With a Friend, roll That Marble From End to End! Body Action Game!