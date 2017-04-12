What was the most popular slang term the year you were born?
"Whatever" "As if" "Not" what was your catch phrase in school?
“Good Housekeeping” put together a list of the most popular terms for every year from 1926 to 2006.
Most of the older ones are things like “baloney” and “snazzy.” We’ll start with the ’60s:.
Scroll down to relive your childhood words….
1960s
1960 – “dullsville”
1961 – “bratty”
1962 – “drop-dead gorgeous”
1963 – “Mickey Mouse,” which meant goofing off at work
1964 – “aw shucks”
1965 – “grody,” which meant gross
1966 – “kegger”
1967 – “freak flag”
1968 – “bippy”
1969 – “out of sight”
1970s
1970 – “dorky”
1971 – “deadheads”
1972 – “guilt trip”
1973 – “carbo,” which is short for carbohydrate
1974 – “motorhead”
1975 – “detox”
1976 – “hardball”
1977 – “brewski”
1978 – “pig out”
1979 – “nostalgia-fest”
1980s
1980 – “frizzy”
1981 – “chill pill”
1982 – “buff”
1983 – “beat box”
1984 – “that’s major”
1985 – “radness”
1986 – “studmuffin”
1987 – “couch surfing”
1988 – “F-bomb”
1989 – “trash talk”
1990s
1990 – “kewl”
1991 – “tighty whiteys”
1992 – “NOT,” mostly because of “Wayne’s World”
1993 – “da bomb”
1994 – “Benjamins”
1995 – “as if”
1996 – “whatever”
1997 – “jiggy”
1998 – “phat”
1999 – “bling”
2000s
2000 – “whassup?”
2001 – “whale-tail,” which is when your thong sticks out
2002 – “hella”
2003 – “peeps”
2004 – “muffin top”
2005 – “fo shizzle” and “fo sheezy”
2006 – “sick.” As in, “Dude, that shirt is so sick.”
Check out the full list with definitions at GoodHousekeeping.com.