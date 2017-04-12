What was the most popular slang term the year you were born?

“Good Housekeeping” put together a list of the most popular terms for every year from 1926 to 2006.

Most of the older ones are things like “baloney” and “snazzy.” We’ll start with the ’60s:.

1960s

1960 – “dullsville”

1961 – “bratty”

1962 – “drop-dead gorgeous”

1963 – “Mickey Mouse,” which meant goofing off at work

1964 – “aw shucks”

1965 – “grody,” which meant gross

1966 – “kegger”

1967 – “freak flag”

1968 – “bippy”

1969 – “out of sight”

1970s

1970 – “dorky”

1971 – “deadheads”

1972 – “guilt trip”

1973 – “carbo,” which is short for carbohydrate

1974 – “motorhead”

1975 – “detox”

1976 – “hardball”

1977 – “brewski”

1978 – “pig out”

1979 – “nostalgia-fest”

1980s

1980 – “frizzy”

1981 – “chill pill”

1982 – “buff”

1983 – “beat box”

1984 – “that’s major”

1985 – “radness”

1986 – “studmuffin”

1987 – “couch surfing”

1988 – “F-bomb”

1989 – “trash talk”

1990s

1990 – “kewl”

1991 – “tighty whiteys”

1992 – “NOT,” mostly because of “Wayne’s World”

1993 – “da bomb”

1994 – “Benjamins”

1995 – “as if”

1996 – “whatever”

1997 – “jiggy”

1998 – “phat”

1999 – “bling”

2000s

2000 – “whassup?”

2001 – “whale-tail,” which is when your thong sticks out

2002 – “hella”

2003 – “peeps”

2004 – “muffin top”

2005 – “fo shizzle” and “fo sheezy”

2006 – “sick.” As in, “Dude, that shirt is so sick.”

