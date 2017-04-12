Listen Live

What was the most popular slang term the year you were born?

"Whatever" "As if" "Not" what was your catch phrase in school?

By Kool Mornings

“Good Housekeeping” put together a list of the most popular terms for every year from 1926 to 2006.

Most of the older ones are things like “baloney” and “snazzy.”  We’ll start with the ’60s:.

Scroll down to relive your childhood words….

1960s

1960 – “dullsville”

1961 – “bratty”

1962 – “drop-dead gorgeous”

1963 – “Mickey Mouse,” which meant goofing off at work

1964 – “aw shucks”

1965 – “grody,” which meant gross

1966 – “kegger”

1967 – “freak flag”

1968 – “bippy”

1969 – “out of sight”

1970s

1970 – “dorky”

1971 – “deadheads”

1972 – “guilt trip”

1973 – “carbo,” which is short for carbohydrate

1974 – “motorhead”

1975 – “detox”

1976 – “hardball”

1977 – “brewski”

1978 – “pig out”

1979 – “nostalgia-fest”

1980s

1980 – “frizzy”

1981 – “chill pill”

1982 – “buff”

1983 – “beat box”

1984 – “that’s major”

1985 – “radness”

1986 – “studmuffin”

1987 – “couch surfing”

1988 – “F-bomb”

1989 – “trash talk”

1990s

1990 – “kewl”

1991 – “tighty whiteys”

1992 – “NOT,” mostly because of “Wayne’s World”

1993 – “da bomb”

1994 – “Benjamins”

1995 – “as if”

1996 – “whatever”

1997 – “jiggy”

1998 – “phat”

1999 – “bling”

2000s

2000 – “whassup?”

2001 – “whale-tail,” which is when your thong sticks out

2002 – “hella”

2003 – “peeps”

2004 – “muffin top”

2005 – “fo shizzle” and “fo sheezy”

2006 – “sick.”  As in, “Dude, that shirt is so sick.”

 

Check out the full list with definitions at GoodHousekeeping.com.

