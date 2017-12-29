Listen Live

What’s Coming To Netflix In January

Spotlight, Cars 3 And More

By Kool Headlines

While January is sure to bring more cold weather, Netflix’s lineup of fresh streaming content for the first month of 2018 should help ease any temptation to go outside. The service welcomes several blockbuster films such as Spotlight, Cars 3, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Cult horror film The Babadook and Season 4 of Black Mirror are also set to arrive to start the New Year. Check out the video below to see what else is available to stream on Netflix in January.

