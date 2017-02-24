What’s in those Oscar Swag Bags?

The top nominees at the Oscars on Sunday will pick up $100,000 swag bags featuring cellulite reducing mats and a pelvic floor exercise tracker. This year is no different, those bags given out to already wealthy actors and directing nominee have been packed with trips, spa treats and free hotel stays. The oddest, but perhaps most useful gift, is a personalized CPR training session and a CPR Anytime Kit, courtesy of the American Heart Association, which will help the nominees save a life if they find themselves in a near-death situation.

The Academy Awards are coming up on Sunday with Jimmy Kimmel playing host. This year, “La La Land” not only has the most nominations, they tied the record for the most nominations. 14 in total, which is a tie with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the most in Academy Award history. It was recently announced that Sara Bareilles will be performing a song during the ‘In Memoriam‘ segment, which will honour Actors who have passed over the last year.

Just announced

It’s Lorde and Scarlett Johansson on SNL’s on March 11. Hopefully this means we’ll finally get to hear new music from Lorde. The singer has a bunch of festival dates lined up for the summer. Her debut album, Pure Heroine, came out back in 2013. This will be Johansson’s fifth time hosting the show.

Queen B cancels Coachella

Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, has reportedly backed out of her Coachella performances on April 15 & 22, and has postponed her set to 2018 festival…According to a statement Beyonce had to pull out of the festival “following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months.”

Kanye Cosmetics coming soon!

Kanye West is reportedly launching a cosmetics line. He has filed legal documents declaring his intention to produce make-up, perfumes, lotions and cosmetics under the brand name DONDA. That is his late mother’s name. Application is currently still pending, according to TMZ. It isn’t too surprising that Kanye is adding cosmetics to his line. He has said he wants to launch lifestyle brands along with his clothing line.