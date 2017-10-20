What’s Prince George’s favourite Movie?

Is Prince George just like any other little 4-year-old? Perhaps slightly different because his home is a palace, but when it comes to movies- he’s just one of the boys… Prince William was asked about Prince George’s favourite movies and revealed a couple from the long list…. Prince George’s favourite flick is the Disney classic… The Lion King. And his second favourite- The Lego Movie…

And just because he’s a prince, doesn’t mean he has everything. In fact the complete opposite. Will and Kate do not allow iPads in their home as the couple believes in traditional toys, outdoor play and encourages an active imagination!