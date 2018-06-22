Wheels In Motion For New School, Community Centre, Childcare Facility In Oro Medonte
School will accommodate 3567 students
The Township of Oro Medonte and the Simcoe County District School Board are working together on a new school, EarlyON Child and Family Centre and a community centre. They’ve pinpointed property near Horseshoe Valley Road and Line 4 North.
Mayor Harry Hughes has been excited about this prospect since the township was identified by the Ministry of Education as the location for a new school. The following is from our Oro Medonte Update interview with the mayor in April…
The local board of education notes this is a unique opportunity to provide residents and students with a cost-effective facility that maximizes benefits to the community.
Feasibility studies and public meetings still have to be held.