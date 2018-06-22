Wheels In Motion For New School, Community Centre, Childcare Facility In Oro Medonte

The Township of Oro Medonte and the Simcoe County District School Board are working together on a new school, EarlyON Child and Family Centre and a community centre. They’ve pinpointed property near Horseshoe Valley Road and Line 4 North.

Mayor Harry Hughes has been excited about this prospect since the township was identified by the Ministry of Education as the location for a new school. The following is from our Oro Medonte Update interview with the mayor in April…

The local board of education notes this is a unique opportunity to provide residents and students with a cost-effective facility that maximizes benefits to the community.

Feasibility studies and public meetings still have to be held.