When I grow up… I want to be a gamer! Oh No!

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up? No matter what the answer is, we know it’s different than the one that kids are giving now. Dale wanted to be an artist! Charlie wanted to be a paramedic!

A new survey asked kids between six and 17 years old what they want to be when they grow up. And the number one answer is YouTube star. More than one-third of them say that’s one of their dream jobs.

Here’s the full top 12:

1. YouTube star, 34%.

2. Blogger or vlogger, 18%.

3. Musician or singer, 16%.



4. Actor, 16%.

5. Filmmaker, 14%.

6. Doctor or nurse, 13%.



7. TV host, 12%.

8. Athlete, 12%.

9. Teacher, 12%.

10. Writer, 8%.

11. Lawyer, 6%.

12. Model, 4%.

The percentages add up to more than 100% because kids could give more than one answer.