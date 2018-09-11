Listen Live

When Nail Art Goes Too Far

But whyyyyyy?

Do you remember when nail teeth were a thing for a nanosecond? It was a tough time for humanity…

(please note they’ve included a nail with a “filling” and one with some cavity activity on it)

Teeth nails- YAY OR NAY ? #nailsunnytutorial Video by @edo_movs

Well now there’s a new horrible thing to put on the ends of your fingers. Tiny hands. Yes, this is really a thing that people are apparently doing, but WHY!?

It’s so creepy and weird looking… also, how do you live your life with those? It’s not like they are useful in any way. They are straight up hindering and creep AF.

