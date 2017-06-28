“When Pigs Fly” Literally… Oscar Meyer has made it happen!
It's a bird, It's a plane... It's a Wiener Drone!
The folks at Oscar Mayer must have had the expression “when pigs fly” running through their heads when they came up with their latest invention.
Behold the WienerDrone. A drone that dispenses hot dogs, one at a time, to hungry people on the ground.
It’s about 15 inches wide, and about 2 feet long and can fly for unto 15 minutes or about a mile…
The drone joins the WienerCycle, all part of the WienerMobile fleet.
All in promotion to introduce their new healthier hot dogs. ( you mean, hotdogs aren’t healthy?) The drone will make drops over Wiener Arkansas on July 4th…