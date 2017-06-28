Listen Live

“When Pigs Fly” Literally… Oscar Meyer has made it happen!

It's a bird, It's a plane... It's a Wiener Drone!

By Kool Mornings

The folks at Oscar Mayer must have had the expression “when pigs fly” running through their heads when they came up with their latest invention.

Behold the WienerDrone. A drone that dispenses hot dogs, one at a time, to hungry people on the ground.

It’s about 15 inches wide, and about 2 feet long and can fly for unto 15 minutes or about a mile…

The drone joins the WienerCycle, all part of the WienerMobile fleet.

All in promotion to introduce their new healthier hot dogs. ( you mean, hotdogs aren’t healthy?)  The drone will make drops over Wiener Arkansas on July 4th…

 

